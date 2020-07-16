594 LIVEZEY STREET

Amenities

Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath rental property available immediately. This stunning unit includes hardwood floors, recess lighting in the main living area. The brand new kitchen offers lots of counter space and a full package of appliances. The hallway bath includes a new vanity. The 2 spacious bedrooms each have brand new carpet and plenty of closet space. Additional features include: new windows, new Central Air & heating system, plenty of closet space. An additional storage unit and private laundry in the basement. The property is walking distance to Fairmount Park, and the commercial district on Ridge Ave.