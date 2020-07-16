All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

594 LIVEZEY STREET

594 Livezey Street · (215) 487-3300
Location

594 Livezey Street, Philadelphia, PA 19128
Upper Roxborough

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,275

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1610 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath rental property available immediately. This stunning unit includes hardwood floors, recess lighting in the main living area. The brand new kitchen offers lots of counter space and a full package of appliances. The hallway bath includes a new vanity. The 2 spacious bedrooms each have brand new carpet and plenty of closet space. Additional features include: new windows, new Central Air & heating system, plenty of closet space. An additional storage unit and private laundry in the basement. The property is walking distance to Fairmount Park, and the commercial district on Ridge Ave.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 594 LIVEZEY STREET have any available units?
594 LIVEZEY STREET has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 594 LIVEZEY STREET have?
Some of 594 LIVEZEY STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 594 LIVEZEY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
594 LIVEZEY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 594 LIVEZEY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 594 LIVEZEY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 594 LIVEZEY STREET offer parking?
No, 594 LIVEZEY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 594 LIVEZEY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 594 LIVEZEY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 594 LIVEZEY STREET have a pool?
No, 594 LIVEZEY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 594 LIVEZEY STREET have accessible units?
No, 594 LIVEZEY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 594 LIVEZEY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 594 LIVEZEY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
