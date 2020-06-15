All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:26 AM

555 N LAWRENCE STREET

555 N Lawrence St · (267) 435-8015
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

555 N Lawrence St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Northern Liberties

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
elevator
sauna
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
sauna
FIRST MONTH'S RENT IS FREE!! Welcome to this spacious 2-bedroom apartment with a very modern style, updated appliances and a huge open kitchen. PARKING is on site and included with the unit This gem is filled with unique features such as a sauna with an adjacent wine fridge, a bathroom located next to each bedroom, and an oversized deck with an amazing view of the city. 2.5 baths with laundry facilities in-unit. Unbeatable location, as it's a very short drive to I-95. Just a minutes walk to Spring Garden station, while also surrounded by the best restaurants, shops and music venues Philly has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 555 N LAWRENCE STREET have any available units?
555 N LAWRENCE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 555 N LAWRENCE STREET have?
Some of 555 N LAWRENCE STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 555 N LAWRENCE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
555 N LAWRENCE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 555 N LAWRENCE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 555 N LAWRENCE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 555 N LAWRENCE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 555 N LAWRENCE STREET does offer parking.
Does 555 N LAWRENCE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 555 N LAWRENCE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 555 N LAWRENCE STREET have a pool?
No, 555 N LAWRENCE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 555 N LAWRENCE STREET have accessible units?
No, 555 N LAWRENCE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 555 N LAWRENCE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 555 N LAWRENCE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
