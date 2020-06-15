555 N LAWRENCE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking sauna

FIRST MONTH'S RENT IS FREE!! Welcome to this spacious 2-bedroom apartment with a very modern style, updated appliances and a huge open kitchen. PARKING is on site and included with the unit This gem is filled with unique features such as a sauna with an adjacent wine fridge, a bathroom located next to each bedroom, and an oversized deck with an amazing view of the city. 2.5 baths with laundry facilities in-unit. Unbeatable location, as it's a very short drive to I-95. Just a minutes walk to Spring Garden station, while also surrounded by the best restaurants, shops and music venues Philly has to offer!