Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

5517 Jane St.

5517 Jane Street · (215) 383-1439 ext. 102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5517 Jane Street, Philadelphia, PA 19138
East Germantown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5517 Jane St. · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 978 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Amazing West Oak Lane 3bd/1ba Available NOW! - Available now, at 5517 Jane St., located in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia, we have a great rental option for you to consider! This spacious home features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a backyard! The kitchen is roomy, with tons of cabinet/ counter room! The living room is generously sized, with stairs leading up to the second floor. The bedrooms are comfortable, with plenty of storage room. Laundry hookup in basement.

TCS MGT has 3D walkthroughs and/or videos of all of our listings, please email alex@tcsmgt.com if you can not locate it within the listing, thank you and be safe
** First, last, and security to move in**
Application for featured rentals can be found here: https://www.tcsmgt.com/featured-rentals/
All moving funds must be certified.
Certified check or money order can be delivered to 107 S. 2nd St. 3rd Floor. Philadelphia, PA. 19106
Office hours Monday-Friday, 9-5 **Drop box outside available for after hours**

(RLNE5415664)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5517 Jane St. have any available units?
5517 Jane St. has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 5517 Jane St. currently offering any rent specials?
5517 Jane St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5517 Jane St. pet-friendly?
No, 5517 Jane St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 5517 Jane St. offer parking?
No, 5517 Jane St. does not offer parking.
Does 5517 Jane St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5517 Jane St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5517 Jane St. have a pool?
No, 5517 Jane St. does not have a pool.
Does 5517 Jane St. have accessible units?
No, 5517 Jane St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5517 Jane St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5517 Jane St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5517 Jane St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5517 Jane St. does not have units with air conditioning.
