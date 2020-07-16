All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

535 E THOMPSON STREET

535 East Thompson Street · No Longer Available
Location

535 East Thompson Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Fishtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* This beautifully renovated 3 story Fishtown home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a large yard and roof deck with Center City view! With original decorative cornice and lentil details, and a leaded glass door, you won't find these charming details on just any rental. As you enter the open floor plan, the large living area includes fireplace and opens up to the kitchen with breakfast bar. The well designed kitchen offers plenty of granite top counter space, Stainless Steel appliances - refrigerator, microwave, gas range/oven, and dishwasher, and a large prep sink. A second counter bar sink and storage makes entertaining easy. Behind the kitchen is a lovely den/play room with another fire place, that walks out to an oversize private patio. Walk up the stairs with custom-tiled risers to the second floor to find two good size bedrooms, both with closets and extra thick newer carpet. The full hallway bath includes a bathtub and shower. Also on this floor is the full size washer and dryer, making laundry very convenient. On the third floor is the master bedroom suite, including walk in closets and en suite bathroom with double vanity. Also on the third floor is access to the large outdoor deck with fantastic views! With ceiling fans and Central Air, a large basement for storage, and a location close to everything Fishtown has to offer, this home is available for an August 1 move in. Small dog permitted with Landlord approval.*Small pets permitted with owner approval*$500 non-refundable pet fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 535 E THOMPSON STREET have any available units?
535 E THOMPSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 535 E THOMPSON STREET have?
Some of 535 E THOMPSON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 535 E THOMPSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
535 E THOMPSON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 535 E THOMPSON STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 535 E THOMPSON STREET is pet friendly.
Does 535 E THOMPSON STREET offer parking?
No, 535 E THOMPSON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 535 E THOMPSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 535 E THOMPSON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 535 E THOMPSON STREET have a pool?
No, 535 E THOMPSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 535 E THOMPSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 535 E THOMPSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 535 E THOMPSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 535 E THOMPSON STREET has units with dishwashers.
