535 E THOMPSON STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* This beautifully renovated 3 story Fishtown home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a large yard and roof deck with Center City view! With original decorative cornice and lentil details, and a leaded glass door, you won't find these charming details on just any rental. As you enter the open floor plan, the large living area includes fireplace and opens up to the kitchen with breakfast bar. The well designed kitchen offers plenty of granite top counter space, Stainless Steel appliances - refrigerator, microwave, gas range/oven, and dishwasher, and a large prep sink. A second counter bar sink and storage makes entertaining easy. Behind the kitchen is a lovely den/play room with another fire place, that walks out to an oversize private patio. Walk up the stairs with custom-tiled risers to the second floor to find two good size bedrooms, both with closets and extra thick newer carpet. The full hallway bath includes a bathtub and shower. Also on this floor is the full size washer and dryer, making laundry very convenient. On the third floor is the master bedroom suite, including walk in closets and en suite bathroom with double vanity. Also on the third floor is access to the large outdoor deck with fantastic views! With ceiling fans and Central Air, a large basement for storage, and a location close to everything Fishtown has to offer, this home is available for an August 1 move in. Small dog permitted with Landlord approval.*Small pets permitted with owner approval*$500 non-refundable pet fee