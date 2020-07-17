512 CARPENTER STREET

Amenities

*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Don't miss out on this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Queen Village! Enter in the front door to find an open concept living room/dining room and continue through to the kitchen with a dishwasher, refrigerator, electric stove/oven and garbage disposal. You also have access to your private patio off of the kitchen. The finished basement has plenty of room for storage and a washer/dryer. Walk upstairs to the second floor where you'll find two nicely sized bedrooms and a full bathroom. Finally, the third floor features the master suite that includes a sitting room, spacious bedroom with a Juliette balcony, large closet organizer and second full bathroom. This home has central air and baseboard heating.*Sorry, no pets