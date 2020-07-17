All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 21 2020 at 8:11 AM

512 CARPENTER STREET

512 Carpenter Street · (215) 735-7368
Location

512 Carpenter Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Queen Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1623 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Don't miss out on this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Queen Village! Enter in the front door to find an open concept living room/dining room and continue through to the kitchen with a dishwasher, refrigerator, electric stove/oven and garbage disposal. You also have access to your private patio off of the kitchen. The finished basement has plenty of room for storage and a washer/dryer. Walk upstairs to the second floor where you'll find two nicely sized bedrooms and a full bathroom. Finally, the third floor features the master suite that includes a sitting room, spacious bedroom with a Juliette balcony, large closet organizer and second full bathroom. This home has central air and baseboard heating.*Sorry, no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 CARPENTER STREET have any available units?
512 CARPENTER STREET has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 512 CARPENTER STREET have?
Some of 512 CARPENTER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 CARPENTER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
512 CARPENTER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 CARPENTER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 512 CARPENTER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 512 CARPENTER STREET offer parking?
No, 512 CARPENTER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 512 CARPENTER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 512 CARPENTER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 CARPENTER STREET have a pool?
No, 512 CARPENTER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 512 CARPENTER STREET have accessible units?
No, 512 CARPENTER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 512 CARPENTER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 512 CARPENTER STREET has units with dishwashers.
