511 South 15th Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Check out a virtual tour! (Copy link to your browser) https://www.dropbox.com/s/kmiv7cd1w9r5ir8/511%202R.MOV?dl=0



Exquisite Large Bi-Level 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartment!



Apartment has Hardwood Floors, Central Air and a modern New Eat-In Kitchen!



Washer and Dryer in the Unit!!



Great Sunlight!! Very spacious. Exposed Bright Walls, and Good closet space!



Conveniently located near the Ave of the Arts, Kimmel Center, South Street and Rittenhouse Square!



Smoking: No



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: $2,000.00

