Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
511 South 15th Street
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:43 PM

511 South 15th Street

511 South 15th Street · (215) 703-2889
Location

511 South 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Avenue of the Arts South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Check out a virtual tour! (Copy link to your browser) https://www.dropbox.com/s/kmiv7cd1w9r5ir8/511%202R.MOV?dl=0

Exquisite Large Bi-Level 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartment!

Apartment has Hardwood Floors, Central Air and a modern New Eat-In Kitchen!

Washer and Dryer in the Unit!!

Great Sunlight!! Very spacious. Exposed Bright Walls, and Good closet space!

Conveniently located near the Ave of the Arts, Kimmel Center, South Street and Rittenhouse Square!

Smoking: No

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: $2,000.00
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 South 15th Street have any available units?
511 South 15th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 511 South 15th Street have?
Some of 511 South 15th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 South 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
511 South 15th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 South 15th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 511 South 15th Street is pet friendly.
Does 511 South 15th Street offer parking?
No, 511 South 15th Street does not offer parking.
Does 511 South 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 511 South 15th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 South 15th Street have a pool?
No, 511 South 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 511 South 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 511 South 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 511 South 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 511 South 15th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
