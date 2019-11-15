All apartments in Philadelphia
5109 KNOX STREET
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:39 PM

5109 KNOX STREET

5109 Knox Street · (215) 671-4710
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5109 Knox Street, Philadelphia, PA 19144
Southwest Germantown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Plenty of old world charm in this spacious 4 bedroom single family home. Convenient location. Schools, shopping, recreation and transportation all within walking distance. Room for the whole family. Open front porch, rear porch and fenced in yard. Formal Living and dining room plus an eat in kitchen. Ample storage space in the full basement. Don't wait. Make your appointment today!Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Applicants must meet credit specifications and income requirements to qualify. Requirements include first and last month's rent plus a security deposit equal to one month~s rent. Tenants are required to show proof of Renter~s Insurance. $50 application fee per adult. Application and criteria attached. Owner, William H Lublin, is a PA licensed Real Estate Broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5109 KNOX STREET have any available units?
5109 KNOX STREET has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 5109 KNOX STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5109 KNOX STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5109 KNOX STREET pet-friendly?
No, 5109 KNOX STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 5109 KNOX STREET offer parking?
No, 5109 KNOX STREET does not offer parking.
Does 5109 KNOX STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5109 KNOX STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5109 KNOX STREET have a pool?
No, 5109 KNOX STREET does not have a pool.
Does 5109 KNOX STREET have accessible units?
No, 5109 KNOX STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5109 KNOX STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 5109 KNOX STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5109 KNOX STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 5109 KNOX STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
