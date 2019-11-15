5109 KNOX STREET

Amenities

Plenty of old world charm in this spacious 4 bedroom single family home. Convenient location. Schools, shopping, recreation and transportation all within walking distance. Room for the whole family. Open front porch, rear porch and fenced in yard. Formal Living and dining room plus an eat in kitchen. Ample storage space in the full basement. Don't wait. Make your appointment today!Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Applicants must meet credit specifications and income requirements to qualify. Requirements include first and last month's rent plus a security deposit equal to one month~s rent. Tenants are required to show proof of Renter~s Insurance. $50 application fee per adult. Application and criteria attached. Owner, William H Lublin, is a PA licensed Real Estate Broker.