Amenities

in unit laundry parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

504 N 9th Street 2nd Floor Philadelphia 19123 is conveniently located about 3 blocks North of Chinatown at the corner of 9th & Spring Garden Street. 15 Minutes walking distance to center city, 4 blocks away from I-76 and I-95. This 2nd floor oversize apartment has about 1000 SF of living space contains one bedroom, one living room and one large dining /guest sitting room. In suite washer and dryer units. Parking is additional. Contact Alex Wong for more information. No basement access for tenants. Month to month lease only. Virtual tour: https://youtu.be/qPSa2b7JcuE