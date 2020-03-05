All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:31 AM

5026 Jackson St.

5026 Jackson Street · (267) 391-7419
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5026 Jackson Street, Philadelphia, PA 19124
Frankford

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5026 Jackson St. · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
playground
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
Spacious Twin - Wissinoming - If you are looking for a premium property to rent, you will not be disappointed. This gorgeous 4BR town house had been recently completely renovated and is available to move-in right away. Located conveniently close to major routes such as: Bridge St, Harbison Ave, Torresdale Ave, I95, public transportation, shopping, etc. Spacious and bright with 10 Ft ceilings. The house features: good size living room, full-featured kitchen, two full bathrooms, modern parquet flooring, wall-to-wall carpeting, clean full-size basement as well as plenty of closets throughout the house for your storage needs, basement laundry with washer and dryer, and Central Air and Heat for your complete comfort. All windows, doors, walls, electrical / plumbing / heating and cooling systems are all brand-new. This property also boasts a spacious front porch and private back yard. Playground is approximately one block away. First, last and security required to move in.

(RLNE3653083)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5026 Jackson St. have any available units?
5026 Jackson St. has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5026 Jackson St. have?
Some of 5026 Jackson St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5026 Jackson St. currently offering any rent specials?
5026 Jackson St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5026 Jackson St. pet-friendly?
No, 5026 Jackson St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 5026 Jackson St. offer parking?
No, 5026 Jackson St. does not offer parking.
Does 5026 Jackson St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5026 Jackson St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5026 Jackson St. have a pool?
No, 5026 Jackson St. does not have a pool.
Does 5026 Jackson St. have accessible units?
No, 5026 Jackson St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5026 Jackson St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5026 Jackson St. does not have units with dishwashers.
