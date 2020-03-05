5026 Jackson St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning playground carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry playground

Spacious Twin - Wissinoming - If you are looking for a premium property to rent, you will not be disappointed. This gorgeous 4BR town house had been recently completely renovated and is available to move-in right away. Located conveniently close to major routes such as: Bridge St, Harbison Ave, Torresdale Ave, I95, public transportation, shopping, etc. Spacious and bright with 10 Ft ceilings. The house features: good size living room, full-featured kitchen, two full bathrooms, modern parquet flooring, wall-to-wall carpeting, clean full-size basement as well as plenty of closets throughout the house for your storage needs, basement laundry with washer and dryer, and Central Air and Heat for your complete comfort. All windows, doors, walls, electrical / plumbing / heating and cooling systems are all brand-new. This property also boasts a spacious front porch and private back yard. Playground is approximately one block away. First, last and security required to move in.



(RLNE3653083)