502 S 25TH STREET

We are scheduling~both in-person and virtual tours for this listing. When scheduling, please let us know which~your preference is. If you prefer to see the property in person, please fill out the COVID-19 Health and Safety Acknowledgment form, which can be found~here.Available NOW:This 2 bedrooms/1.5 bathroom home is ready for its next tenants! Enter into the bright living room with straight stairs, pine floors, and fireplace. Downstairs you'll find a finished basement with washer/dryer. The kitchen has nice appliances (stove/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher) and ample cabinet and counter space. Enjoy a small yard off the kitchen -perfect for the warmer months. Upstairs, you'll find the two nicely sized bedrooms and the updated bathroom with a glass enclosed shower. There is also a half bathroom for added convenience. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:Located in the Fitler Square neighborhood of Philadelphia, you'll be right near local favorites like Ants Pants Cafe, Callahan's Grille, Honey's Sit 'N' Eat, Rival Bros Coffee Bar, Good Karma Cafe, Doobies Bar, Trattoria Carina, Gusto Pizzeria, Friday Saturday Sunday, and much more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, cable/internet.