Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

502 S 25TH STREET

502 South 25th Street · (215) 467-4100
Location

502 South 25th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Fitler Square

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 788 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
bbq/grill
internet access
We are scheduling~both in-person and virtual tours for this listing. When scheduling, please let us know which~your preference is. If you prefer to see the property in person, please fill out the COVID-19 Health and Safety Acknowledgment form, which can be found~here.Available NOW:This 2 bedrooms/1.5 bathroom home is ready for its next tenants! Enter into the bright living room with straight stairs, pine floors, and fireplace. Downstairs you'll find a finished basement with washer/dryer. The kitchen has nice appliances (stove/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher) and ample cabinet and counter space. Enjoy a small yard off the kitchen -perfect for the warmer months. Upstairs, you'll find the two nicely sized bedrooms and the updated bathroom with a glass enclosed shower. There is also a half bathroom for added convenience. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:Located in the Fitler Square neighborhood of Philadelphia, you'll be right near local favorites like Ants Pants Cafe, Callahan's Grille, Honey's Sit 'N' Eat, Rival Bros Coffee Bar, Good Karma Cafe, Doobies Bar, Trattoria Carina, Gusto Pizzeria, Friday Saturday Sunday, and much more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

