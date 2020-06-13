/
/
newtown
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:32 PM
91 Apartments for rent in Newtown, PA📍
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
32 N. Lincoln Ave Rear
32 North Lincoln Avenue, Newtown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1100 sqft
Unit Rear Available 08/01/20 Newtown Carriage House - Property Id: 294029 Wonderful opportunity to rent a lovely two-bedroom, one bath Carriage House in a quiet setting in Newtown Borough.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
516 E CENTER AVENUE
516 East Center Avenue, Newtown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
2243 sqft
Luxuriously restored Victorian on one of the most desirable streets and largest lots in Newtown Borough.
Results within 1 mile of Newtown
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
200 N SYCAMORE STREET
200 N Sycamore St, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
12 sqft
The Promenade at Sycamore. Luxury apartments above the exciting retail landscape of Sycamore Street in Historic Newtown! One month's rent security, first and last month's rent. Tenants pay electric and cable - water, sewer, and trash are included.
Results within 5 miles of Newtown
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
33 Units Available
Reserve at Harper's Crossing
100 Harpers Crossing, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1398 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-95, Route 1, PA/NJ Turnpike, Amtrak, Septa, NJ transit rail lines. Community has pool, hot tub and dog park. Apartments feature large closets, balconies and large soaking tubs.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:37am
7 Units Available
Tareyton Estates
100 Barclay Court, Langhorne, PA
Studio
$1,895
1282 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1100 sqft
The metropolitan tareyton estates apartments in Langhorne are nestled in a quiet residential community in the heart of the most sought after area of Bucks County, PA.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 11 at 02:23pm
5 Units Available
Polo Run Apartments
100 Polo Run Drive, Yardley, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
971 sqft
Polo Run offers spacious floor plans and exceptional amenities on 34 green and open acres in Yardley, Bucks County.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
12 Units Available
Heathergate at Oxford Valley
8101 Fonthill Ct, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,621
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1236 sqft
Heathergate at Oxford Valley is a 55+ community that boasts 17 gorgeous green acres conveniently situated in Lower Bucks County.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
1 Unit Available
Orchard Square
1801 Old Lincoln Hwy, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
964 sqft
Orchard Square is a small, pet-friendly community complete with a courtyard, parking and 24-hour maintenance. Units offer ranges, refrigerators and carpets for your convenience and comfort.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
2 Units Available
Twin Terrace
201 South Woodbourne Rd, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,009
750 sqft
Welcome to Twin Terrace Apartments a nice, small community set off from the busy way of life. With schools nearby as well as shopping and fine eating diners.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated May 19 at 12:32pm
17 Units Available
The Edge At Yardley
26000 Cornerstone Dr, Yardley, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
THE EDGE at Yardley is a comfortable community that is also pet-friendly. Amenities include bathtubs, air conditioning, garbage disposals and plenty of extra storage. The community features a gym and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
1 Unit Available
Bellevue Court
401 Bellevue Avenue, Bucks County, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
840 sqft
Welcome to Bellevue Court Apartments. MAINTENANCE FREE LIVING IN OUR SPACIOUS, Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments located in a quiet community. Convenient to major access roads and train station. Includes gas heat, hot water and cooking gas.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
48 Columbine Circle
48 Columbine Circle, Newtown Grant, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
2471 sqft
Newtown Bucks - For Rent - Welcome to this spacious, warm and bright Model home.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
528 Coachwood Ct
528 Coachwood Place, Newtown Grant, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2604 sqft
528 Coachwood Ct Available 07/01/20 528 Coachwood Ct - Pristine! This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, end unit townhome.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
27 CONCORD LANE
27 Concord Lane, Bucks County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1248 sqft
Here is your chance to live in a huge 1-story apartment with use of the hot tub & gazebo sitting on 8+ acres of land being used as a horse farm! This unique property is available at your convenience.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1471 HIDDEN POND DRIVE
1471 Hidden Pond Drive, Bucks County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
3644 sqft
Beautiful single home, large fenced yard. 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, gourmet kitchen, great room, formal living and dining rooms. Rental application is required for each adult.. Shed not included in lease.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
610 LARCH CT #A5610
610 Larch Court, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Absolutely Beautiful, light and airy, TOTALLY remodeled end unit townhouse with Gorgeous new white shaker type cabinets, granite, and stainless steel Kitchen, Laminate wood floors throughout first floor, open stained stairs....
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
104 OXFORD FALLS COURT
104 Oxford Falls Ct, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1892 sqft
Newer End Unit Townhome on a cul-de-sac.
1 of 55
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1206 BARRY CT #717A
1206 Barry Court, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Bright & Sunny 2 BR, 2 Bath Tapestry 1st Floor Condo Offering newer appliances, Neutral Decor, Spacious Master with Full Bath, Living Room with Sliders to Private Patio with Storage area. Within Walking distance to the Pool and Clubhouse.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
145 SILVER LAKE ROAD
145 Silver Lake Rd, Bucks County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
3128 sqft
$4,200 LARGE FAMILY HOME WITH MOTHER IN LAW SUITE, FENCED YARD and SOLAR PANELS CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! 3,300 square feet with mother in law suite on an acre with large fenced in back yard. 6-bedroom 4.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
3505 SOCIETY PL #H1
3505 Society Place, Newtown Grant, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Clean and neutral describes this 1st floor condo in the Society Place section of Newtown Grant. Owners have renovated property with granite kitchen countertop, paint and carpeting last year. Enjoy the many amenities that are offered.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
29 SENTINEL ROAD
29 Sentinel Road, Bucks County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2275 sqft
Beautiful end unit backing to woods with walk out finished basement. Renters must pay electric, water, sewer and condo fee of 288.00 per month. APRIL 1 move in date. NO PETS!!Pictures are from previous listing. House is vacant.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
538 DURHAM ROAD
538 Durham Road, Bucks County, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1100 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom with all brand new appliances in Wrightstown! Gorgeous unit with open floor plan! Overlooking acres of open space; driveway to be resurfaced in the Spring; plenty of parking; across from the shops at Carousel Village;
Results within 10 miles of Newtown
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
5 Units Available
Hamilton Court East
3455 Street Rd, Hulmeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$999
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1038 sqft
A well-kept community within a short drive to the area's restaurants and dining. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tiled bathrooms. Resort-like pool and lots of green space provided.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
24 Units Available
Franklin Commons
1400 Cardinal Dr, Mechanicsville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1043 sqft
Versatile apartment homes nestled in Buck County's rolling hills, just over from Robert K. Shafer Middle School. Recently renovated units have ovens, dishwashers and laundry facilities. Game room, business center and 24-hour gym.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Newtown rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,170.
Some of the colleges located in the Newtown area include University of Pennsylvania, Saint Joseph's University, Temple University, Thomas Jefferson University, and Princeton University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Newtown from include Philadelphia, Norristown, Levittown, King of Prussia, and Trenton.
