Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

This picture-perfect one-bedroom apartment is a must-see! With a cool spiral staircase, private deck, extra loft space, great closet space for storage, and a large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, this home has it all! Conveniences like in-unit laundry, central AC, and dishwasher make city living a breeze. Located in the heart of Old City, shopping, dining, entertainment, and transit are all within your reach! Call today to schedule a tour of your new home!iP