4446 Silverwood Street

Amenities

in unit laundry carport recently renovated ceiling fan microwave internet access

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking internet access

We are looking for a guy to fill a room at a our house at the intersection of Silverwood and Conarroe Street, one block from Main Street and the Manayunk train station (so easy commute to Temple or Center City). The available room is on the second floor of the house. It is a decent size room (about 11 x 14), carpeted wall-to-wall with a large armoire and ceiling fan. The best part is that the room comes with one reserved off-street parking space located directly behind the house, which is unheard of in Manayunk, especially one block from Main Street! Parking alone costs $125 per month nearby, so it's definitely a great perk to have!



The house itself has four bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The downstairs of the house is fully furnished. The living room has pretty much new stuff, including a sofa, love seat, coffee table, end tables, lamps and tv stand with a large flat screen tv. The dining area has a table that seats up to six people. The kitchen is equipped with all relatively new appliances.



The second floor has one large bedroom (the one available), a full bath and a half bath, and a new washer and dryer. The third floor has two other bedrooms. The fourth bedroom is in the basement and has its own private entrance and private bathroom.



The roommates in the house are all young professional guys, ages 22-25. Everyone works regular business hours. We are looking for another similar guy who is responsible but also likes to have a good time, especially on the weekends. The room is available this month or else September 1. The rent for the room will is $775 plus 1/4 of the utilities (which is really $650 when you factor in the value of the parking space). Smoking in the house and pets are not permitted under our lease.



You can't beat this arrangement with a fully furnished house, one block from Main Street and reserved off-street parking! If you are interested, send some basic information about yourself and when you are looking for a place. Let us know when you are going to be around and we can set up a time to meet up and show you the house.

The house itself has four bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The downstairs of the house is fully furnished. The living room has pretty much new stuff, including a sofa, love seat, coffee table, end tables, lamps and tv stand with a large flat screen tv. The dining area has a table that seats up to six people. The kitchen is equipped with all relatively new appliances.



The second floor has one large bedroom (the one available), a full bath and a half bath, and a new washer and dryer. The third floor has two other bedrooms. The fourth bedroom is in the basement and has its own private entrance and private bathroom.