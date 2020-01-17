All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 4446 Silverwood Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
4446 Silverwood Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

4446 Silverwood Street

4446 Silverwood Street · (732) 261-2423
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Manayunk
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4446 Silverwood Street, Philadelphia, PA 19127
Manayunk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$775

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 154 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
internet access
We are looking for a guy to fill a room at a our house at the intersection of Silverwood and Conarroe Street, one block from Main Street and the Manayunk train station (so easy commute to Temple or Center City). The available room is on the second floor of the house. It is a decent size room (about 11 x 14), carpeted wall-to-wall with a large armoire and ceiling fan. The best part is that the room comes with one reserved off-street parking space located directly behind the house, which is unheard of in Manayunk, especially one block from Main Street! Parking alone costs $125 per month nearby, so it's definitely a great perk to have!

The house itself has four bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The downstairs of the house is fully furnished. The living room has pretty much new stuff, including a sofa, love seat, coffee table, end tables, lamps and tv stand with a large flat screen tv. The dining area has a table that seats up to six people. The kitchen is equipped with all relatively new appliances.

The second floor has one large bedroom (the one available), a full bath and a half bath, and a new washer and dryer. The third floor has two other bedrooms. The fourth bedroom is in the basement and has its own private entrance and private bathroom.

The roommates in the house are all young professional guys, ages 22-25. Everyone works regular business hours. We are looking for another similar guy who is responsible but also likes to have a good time, especially on the weekends. The room is available this month or else September 1. The rent for the room will is $775 plus 1/4 of the utilities (which is really $650 when you factor in the value of the parking space). Smoking in the house and pets are not permitted under our lease.

You can't beat this arrangement with a fully furnished house, one block from Main Street and reserved off-street parking! If you are interested, send some basic information about yourself and when you are looking for a place. Let us know when you are going to be around and we can set up a time to meet up and show you the house.
The house itself has four bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The downstairs of the house is fully furnished. The living room has pretty much new stuff, including a sofa, love seat, coffee table, end tables, lamps and tv stand with a large flat screen tv. The dining area has a table that seats up to six people. The kitchen is equipped with all relatively new appliances.

The second floor has one large bedroom (the one available), a full bath and a half bath, and a new washer and dryer. The third floor has two other bedrooms. The fourth bedroom is in the basement and has its own private entrance and private bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4446 Silverwood Street have any available units?
4446 Silverwood Street has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 4446 Silverwood Street have?
Some of 4446 Silverwood Street's amenities include in unit laundry, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4446 Silverwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
4446 Silverwood Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4446 Silverwood Street pet-friendly?
No, 4446 Silverwood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 4446 Silverwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 4446 Silverwood Street does offer parking.
Does 4446 Silverwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4446 Silverwood Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4446 Silverwood Street have a pool?
No, 4446 Silverwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 4446 Silverwood Street have accessible units?
No, 4446 Silverwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4446 Silverwood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4446 Silverwood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4446 Silverwood Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Sansom
1605 Sansom St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
AQ Rittenhouse
2021 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Fernrock Apartments
6041 N 10th St
Philadelphia, PA 19141
Presidential City
3900 City Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19131
Timbercove Apartments
8529 Rising Sun Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19111
Julian Krinsky Wyoming
6047 North 10th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19141
3737 Chestnut
3737 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19104
1919 Market
1919 Market St
Philadelphia, PA 19103

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity