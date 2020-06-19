4305 LAURISTON STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly ceiling fan playground

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground internet access

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing. Available Early August | Leasing Special: $1995 for 24 months, $2100 for 12 months. This large Manayunk/Roxborough area 4BR/2BA home features a large fenced backyard, front porch and laundry in unit. There is ample street parking in the neighborhood and it's convenient to Main St. The first floor consists of a spacious living room that leads into a dining room with a lovely bay window. Vibrant colors give this home tons of character. There are beautiful hardwood floors throughout. There is a unique eat in kitchen with a breakfast bar. Off the kitchen is a wooden deck and large fenced in back yard. There are stairs to the second floor in the front and back of the house. All three second floor bedrooms are spacious and feature ceiling fans, large windows and lots of closet space. The front bedroom gets tons of light and the back bedroom overlooks the backyard. The bathroom is located on the second floor between bedrooms. There is a huge attic room on the third floor, which has space for both a living room/office and sleeping area. There is storage space in the attic as well as the basement, which also includes a small bathroom and the washer and dryer.About The Neighborhood:Live in one of Philadelphia's favorite areas, with no shortage of entertainment and public transportation options. Manayunk holds year-round festivals and local events for all ages like the "StrEAT" Food Festival, Manayunk Arts Festival, Restaurant Week, Hidden River Blues Festival, Holidays in Manayunk and more! You'll be around the corner from Pretzel Park and Playground, and just a five minute walk from the Manayunk Train Station. Be sure to check out local gems along Main Street like The Couch Tomato, Winnie's, Smiley's, Bourbon Blue, Han Dynasty, The Goats Beard, and much more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.