Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:28 AM

417 S ISEMINGER STREET

417 South Iseminger Street · (215) 253-3433
Location

417 South Iseminger Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Washington Square West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 847 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Architect-designed expanded trinity on picturesque, quiet Wash West side street. Historic exterior and light-filled mid-century modern interior with exposed brick and wood beams, three fireplaces (two working), multiple skylights, glass block, light wells, and designer finishes throughout. Two open bedrooms (master + guest room/office with built-in murphy bed), 1.5 updated baths, renovated kitchen with stainless appliances and dishwasher, separate dining room, rear patio, and private walk-out roof deck. Central air and heat, washer and dryer tucked away in a closet. New roof with 10-year warranty, new water heater. Excellent location with 98-100 walk, bike, and transit scores. Great as a primary residence, investment property (four years of solid rental history), or Airbnb. VACANT AND EASY TO SHOW IN PERSON. Immediate occupancy possible. Flexible seller will also consider renting: $2500/mo + utilities, two-year lease preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 S ISEMINGER STREET have any available units?
417 S ISEMINGER STREET has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 417 S ISEMINGER STREET have?
Some of 417 S ISEMINGER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 S ISEMINGER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
417 S ISEMINGER STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 S ISEMINGER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 417 S ISEMINGER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 417 S ISEMINGER STREET offer parking?
No, 417 S ISEMINGER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 417 S ISEMINGER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 417 S ISEMINGER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 S ISEMINGER STREET have a pool?
No, 417 S ISEMINGER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 417 S ISEMINGER STREET have accessible units?
No, 417 S ISEMINGER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 417 S ISEMINGER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 417 S ISEMINGER STREET has units with dishwashers.
