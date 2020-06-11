417 S ISEMINGER STREET

Amenities

Architect-designed expanded trinity on picturesque, quiet Wash West side street. Historic exterior and light-filled mid-century modern interior with exposed brick and wood beams, three fireplaces (two working), multiple skylights, glass block, light wells, and designer finishes throughout. Two open bedrooms (master + guest room/office with built-in murphy bed), 1.5 updated baths, renovated kitchen with stainless appliances and dishwasher, separate dining room, rear patio, and private walk-out roof deck. Central air and heat, washer and dryer tucked away in a closet. New roof with 10-year warranty, new water heater. Excellent location with 98-100 walk, bike, and transit scores. Great as a primary residence, investment property (four years of solid rental history), or Airbnb. VACANT AND EASY TO SHOW IN PERSON. Immediate occupancy possible. Flexible seller will also consider renting: $2500/mo + utilities, two-year lease preferred.