409 S 22ND STREET

409 South 22nd Street #1 is where modern comfort meets classic charm. The features of this unique two bedroom apartment include soaring high ceilings, hardwood floors, spacious bedrooms, dishwasher and a large private patio. The apartment has lofty spaces, lots of natural light, a generously sized living room and an eat-in kitchen with ample cabinet space. The apartment also comes with two, original, decorative fireplaces, updated granite bathroom, and new central air/heating. Ideally located on cusp of Rittenhouse and Fitler Squares, this property is within blocks of The Schuylkill River Park, Trader Joe's, 30th Street Station, UPenn, Drexel and every cuisine and activity imaginable. SEPTA bus routes offer easy access to anywhere. Cats are welcome. Renters pay for gas, water and electricity. Laundry located in the building.