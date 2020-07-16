All apartments in Philadelphia
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
409 S 22ND STREET
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

409 S 22ND STREET

409 South 22nd Street · (215) 607-6007
Location

409 South 22nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Fitler Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,950

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
409 South 22nd Street #1 is where modern comfort meets classic charm. The features of this unique two bedroom apartment include soaring high ceilings, hardwood floors, spacious bedrooms, dishwasher and a large private patio. The apartment has lofty spaces, lots of natural light, a generously sized living room and an eat-in kitchen with ample cabinet space. The apartment also comes with two, original, decorative fireplaces, updated granite bathroom, and new central air/heating. Ideally located on cusp of Rittenhouse and Fitler Squares, this property is within blocks of The Schuylkill River Park, Trader Joe's, 30th Street Station, UPenn, Drexel and every cuisine and activity imaginable. SEPTA bus routes offer easy access to anywhere. Cats are welcome. Renters pay for gas, water and electricity. Laundry located in the building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 S 22ND STREET have any available units?
409 S 22ND STREET has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 409 S 22ND STREET have?
Some of 409 S 22ND STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 S 22ND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
409 S 22ND STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 S 22ND STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 409 S 22ND STREET is pet friendly.
Does 409 S 22ND STREET offer parking?
No, 409 S 22ND STREET does not offer parking.
Does 409 S 22ND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 S 22ND STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 S 22ND STREET have a pool?
No, 409 S 22ND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 409 S 22ND STREET have accessible units?
No, 409 S 22ND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 409 S 22ND STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 409 S 22ND STREET has units with dishwashers.
