Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher new construction parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range stainless steel Property Amenities parking key fob access new construction

Welcome home to Urban View! One of the premier new construction projects in Philadelphia, the project features four high-end townhomes and two top-of-the line condominiums. 408 W Thompson St. #1 is one of the two condominiums in this development being built by one of Philadelphia's premier builders, Tester Construction Group. This luxurious condo will feature 9-foot ceilings and oak hardwood flooring throughout! Step inside the entry way to your spacious living room, which gives way into the kitchen. Your luxury kitchen awaits you, which features white quartz counter-tops, wood-grain shaker cabinetry, gas cooking fuel, a custom tiled backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and matte black hardware! The first floor features a spacious bedroom with an ample sized closet. Also, on the first floor is a full bathroom with custom tile flooring and a tub shower with custom tile surrounds. The lower level features another graciously sized bedroom with tons of closet space, and another full bathroom with custom tile flooring and a tub shower with custom tile surrounds. There is also plenty of room for extra storage down there! All bathrooms will have custom hex and standard tiling, Delta faucets, ceasarstone counter-tops, and porcelain tile flooring. Some special features include video doorbell systems, keyless entry, large Pella windows, matte black wall sconces, matte black door hardware, with brick and aluminum composite exteriors. The location of these units cannot be beat whether you rely on public transit or drive to work. Not only are these properties just a short 10 minute walk from the Girard Station on the Market-Frankford line, but they're also steps away from the trolley and have plentiful parking on the nearby streets. Enjoy all of the happening that both Fishtown and Northern Liberties have to offer, being just a short walk away from Pizzeria Beddia, WM Muhlerin's, Helm, ReAnimator Coffee, One Shot Cafe, El Camino, and much more! Easy access to I95 and I676 as well!