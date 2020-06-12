All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated May 9 2020 at 1:12 AM

408 W THOMPSON ST.

408 W Thompson St · (610) 828-2224
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

408 W Thompson St, Philadelphia, PA 19122
Old Kensington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1260 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
key fob access
new construction
Welcome home to Urban View! One of the premier new construction projects in Philadelphia, the project features four high-end townhomes and two top-of-the line condominiums. 408 W Thompson St. #1 is one of the two condominiums in this development being built by one of Philadelphia's premier builders, Tester Construction Group. This luxurious condo will feature 9-foot ceilings and oak hardwood flooring throughout! Step inside the entry way to your spacious living room, which gives way into the kitchen. Your luxury kitchen awaits you, which features white quartz counter-tops, wood-grain shaker cabinetry, gas cooking fuel, a custom tiled backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and matte black hardware! The first floor features a spacious bedroom with an ample sized closet. Also, on the first floor is a full bathroom with custom tile flooring and a tub shower with custom tile surrounds. The lower level features another graciously sized bedroom with tons of closet space, and another full bathroom with custom tile flooring and a tub shower with custom tile surrounds. There is also plenty of room for extra storage down there! All bathrooms will have custom hex and standard tiling, Delta faucets, ceasarstone counter-tops, and porcelain tile flooring. Some special features include video doorbell systems, keyless entry, large Pella windows, matte black wall sconces, matte black door hardware, with brick and aluminum composite exteriors. The location of these units cannot be beat whether you rely on public transit or drive to work. Not only are these properties just a short 10 minute walk from the Girard Station on the Market-Frankford line, but they're also steps away from the trolley and have plentiful parking on the nearby streets. Enjoy all of the happening that both Fishtown and Northern Liberties have to offer, being just a short walk away from Pizzeria Beddia, WM Muhlerin's, Helm, ReAnimator Coffee, One Shot Cafe, El Camino, and much more! Easy access to I95 and I676 as well!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 W THOMPSON ST. have any available units?
408 W THOMPSON ST. has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 408 W THOMPSON ST. have?
Some of 408 W THOMPSON ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 W THOMPSON ST. currently offering any rent specials?
408 W THOMPSON ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 W THOMPSON ST. pet-friendly?
No, 408 W THOMPSON ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 408 W THOMPSON ST. offer parking?
Yes, 408 W THOMPSON ST. does offer parking.
Does 408 W THOMPSON ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 408 W THOMPSON ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 W THOMPSON ST. have a pool?
No, 408 W THOMPSON ST. does not have a pool.
Does 408 W THOMPSON ST. have accessible units?
No, 408 W THOMPSON ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 408 W THOMPSON ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 408 W THOMPSON ST. has units with dishwashers.
