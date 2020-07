Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This gorgeous recently renovated Fitler Square studio features A/C, hardwood floors, tiled bathroom, kitchen with dishwasher, and an open floor plan. Good natural lighting and high ceilings. Washer and dryer in-unit. This apartment is a short walk from the Schuylkill River park, University City, shops along South Street including the new Giant Heirloom Market, Rittenhouse Square, and many more amenities and attractions. Cat-friendly with a pet deposit. Utilities are not included.