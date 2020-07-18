All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

3812 SHARP STREET

3812 Sharp Street · (215) 467-4100
Location

3812 Sharp Street, Philadelphia, PA 19127
Wissahickon

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1698 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early September:This beautiful home features hardwood floors, granite countertops, spacious, open floor plan and luxurious amenities that you're sure to love! Enter into the spacious living area which flows back into the kitchen area with island. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and ample counter and cabinet space. There is access to a cute outdoor area- perfect for the warmer months. You'll also love the sunroom/den area. The second floor has two spacious bedrooms with nice closet space and a full bathroom with stall shower. The third floor is the master suite with vaulted ceilings, full bath with jacuzzi tub and partially exposed stone walls. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:This gem is situated just a few minutes walk from the popular Main Street attractions in Manayunk, where you can shop, dine, and attend various festivals and events throughout the year. Close to Main Street, PCOM, St Joe's and Drexel Med, as well as Septa Line for easy access to Center City and 76.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3812 SHARP STREET have any available units?
3812 SHARP STREET has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 3812 SHARP STREET have?
Some of 3812 SHARP STREET's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3812 SHARP STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3812 SHARP STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3812 SHARP STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 3812 SHARP STREET is pet friendly.
Does 3812 SHARP STREET offer parking?
No, 3812 SHARP STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3812 SHARP STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3812 SHARP STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3812 SHARP STREET have a pool?
No, 3812 SHARP STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3812 SHARP STREET have accessible units?
No, 3812 SHARP STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3812 SHARP STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3812 SHARP STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
