3812 SHARP STREET

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early September:This beautiful home features hardwood floors, granite countertops, spacious, open floor plan and luxurious amenities that you're sure to love! Enter into the spacious living area which flows back into the kitchen area with island. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and ample counter and cabinet space. There is access to a cute outdoor area- perfect for the warmer months. You'll also love the sunroom/den area. The second floor has two spacious bedrooms with nice closet space and a full bathroom with stall shower. The third floor is the master suite with vaulted ceilings, full bath with jacuzzi tub and partially exposed stone walls. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:This gem is situated just a few minutes walk from the popular Main Street attractions in Manayunk, where you can shop, dine, and attend various festivals and events throughout the year. Close to Main Street, PCOM, St Joe's and Drexel Med, as well as Septa Line for easy access to Center City and 76.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.