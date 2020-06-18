All apartments in Philadelphia
3724 Hamilton Street

3724 Hamilton Street · (215) 387-1002 ext. 2
Location

3724 Hamilton Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Powelton

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 3724 Hamilton Street · Avail. Sep 1

$3,850

5 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

3724 Hamilton Street Available 09/01/20 3724 Hamilton Street-House - This is a beautiful five bedroom house with two full bathrooms and a small den. There are hardwood floors throughout, a basement with a washer and dryer, and a back patio with large deck. The first floor contains the spacious living room, dining room, and kitchen. The kitchen is an eat-in kitchen with many cabinets, a microwave, and dishwasher. There is also exposed brick wall, a built-in wine rack, and direct access to the back patio and basement. The second floor has two bedrooms, the den, and the bathroom. The third floor has the remaining three bedrooms, the second full bathroom, and a lovely skylight. All of the bedrooms have closets and ample natural light. Both bathrooms are large with tiled showers, a large vanity, and even a bidet in one bathroom. This gorgeous house is just a few short blocks from Drexel, UPenn, and many forms of Public Transportation.
Available 9/1!
Please contact New Age Realty at (215)-387-1002 to schedule an appointment or go to www.newagerealtygroup.com for more information.
No Dogs Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3724 Hamilton Street have any available units?
3724 Hamilton Street has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 3724 Hamilton Street have?
Some of 3724 Hamilton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3724 Hamilton Street currently offering any rent specials?
3724 Hamilton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3724 Hamilton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3724 Hamilton Street is pet friendly.
Does 3724 Hamilton Street offer parking?
No, 3724 Hamilton Street does not offer parking.
Does 3724 Hamilton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3724 Hamilton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3724 Hamilton Street have a pool?
No, 3724 Hamilton Street does not have a pool.
Does 3724 Hamilton Street have accessible units?
No, 3724 Hamilton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3724 Hamilton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3724 Hamilton Street has units with dishwashers.
