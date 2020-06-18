Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

3724 Hamilton Street Available 09/01/20 3724 Hamilton Street-House - This is a beautiful five bedroom house with two full bathrooms and a small den. There are hardwood floors throughout, a basement with a washer and dryer, and a back patio with large deck. The first floor contains the spacious living room, dining room, and kitchen. The kitchen is an eat-in kitchen with many cabinets, a microwave, and dishwasher. There is also exposed brick wall, a built-in wine rack, and direct access to the back patio and basement. The second floor has two bedrooms, the den, and the bathroom. The third floor has the remaining three bedrooms, the second full bathroom, and a lovely skylight. All of the bedrooms have closets and ample natural light. Both bathrooms are large with tiled showers, a large vanity, and even a bidet in one bathroom. This gorgeous house is just a few short blocks from Drexel, UPenn, and many forms of Public Transportation.

Available 9/1!

Please contact New Age Realty at (215)-387-1002 to schedule an appointment or go to www.newagerealtygroup.com for more information.

*Video available upon request*



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE2178572)