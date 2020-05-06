3516 N SMEDLEY STREET

Amenities

Come take the time to view this beautiful home which could be yours! This lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath offers great sunlight. The house sits on a quiet block in the Temple Hospital area. The house offers a separate living room and dining room that leads into the eat-in kitchen that offers a stainless steel oven and overhead microwave. Walk up the steps and into the spacious 2 bedrooms and a large bathroom that offers two separate vanities. The home is less than 1 mile from the Market Frankford Line (El). 1 mile from Shoprite, Dollar General, PNC Bank, and the list goes on. Don't wait, schedule your showing!