3516 N SMEDLEY STREET
Last updated April 6 2020 at 7:51 PM

3516 N SMEDLEY STREET

3516 North Smedley Street · (215) 474-7741
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3516 North Smedley Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140
Tioga

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

stainless steel
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Come take the time to view this beautiful home which could be yours! This lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath offers great sunlight. The house sits on a quiet block in the Temple Hospital area. The house offers a separate living room and dining room that leads into the eat-in kitchen that offers a stainless steel oven and overhead microwave. Walk up the steps and into the spacious 2 bedrooms and a large bathroom that offers two separate vanities. The home is less than 1 mile from the Market Frankford Line (El). 1 mile from Shoprite, Dollar General, PNC Bank, and the list goes on. Don't wait, schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3516 N SMEDLEY STREET have any available units?
3516 N SMEDLEY STREET has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 3516 N SMEDLEY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3516 N SMEDLEY STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3516 N SMEDLEY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3516 N SMEDLEY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 3516 N SMEDLEY STREET offer parking?
No, 3516 N SMEDLEY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3516 N SMEDLEY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3516 N SMEDLEY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3516 N SMEDLEY STREET have a pool?
No, 3516 N SMEDLEY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3516 N SMEDLEY STREET have accessible units?
No, 3516 N SMEDLEY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3516 N SMEDLEY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3516 N SMEDLEY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3516 N SMEDLEY STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3516 N SMEDLEY STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
