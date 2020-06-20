3446 Vista Street.

Amenities

ceiling fan carpet range

This one bedroom apartment is on the 2nd floor of a duplex. It is located on the corner of a very nice street. This unit has carpet throughout and blinds. Kitchen comes with gas stove. Kitchen also has a pantry and has separate eat in dining room. Ceiling fans in Dining room and Living room. Large bedroom and all rooms have plenty of natural light.

Tenant pays Gas, Electic and Shared water NO SMOKING, NO PETS



$55 non-refundable application fee for anyone 18 and older. Credit and background checks required. 1st, last and security deposits collected. Renters insurance required.



During Covid 19 please call our office for pre screening and qualifications 215-745-4200 Ext 1010. mcsherryhomes.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $825, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $825, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

