3446 Vista Street.
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:03 PM

3446 Vista Street

3446 Vista Street · (215) 876-2690
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Philadelphia
Location

3446 Vista Street, Philadelphia, PA 19136
Mayfair

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

ceiling fan
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
range
Property Amenities
This one bedroom apartment is on the 2nd floor of a duplex. It is located on the corner of a very nice street. This unit has carpet throughout and blinds. Kitchen comes with gas stove. Kitchen also has a pantry and has separate eat in dining room. Ceiling fans in Dining room and Living room. Large bedroom and all rooms have plenty of natural light.
Tenant pays Gas, Electic and Shared water NO SMOKING, NO PETS

$55 non-refundable application fee for anyone 18 and older. Credit and background checks required. 1st, last and security deposits collected. Renters insurance required.

During Covid 19 please call our office for pre screening and qualifications 215-745-4200 Ext 1010. mcsherryhomes.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $825, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $825, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3446 Vista Street have any available units?
3446 Vista Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 3446 Vista Street currently offering any rent specials?
3446 Vista Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3446 Vista Street pet-friendly?
No, 3446 Vista Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 3446 Vista Street offer parking?
No, 3446 Vista Street does not offer parking.
Does 3446 Vista Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3446 Vista Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3446 Vista Street have a pool?
No, 3446 Vista Street does not have a pool.
Does 3446 Vista Street have accessible units?
No, 3446 Vista Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3446 Vista Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3446 Vista Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3446 Vista Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3446 Vista Street does not have units with air conditioning.

