3327 N 11TH STREET
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

3327 N 11TH STREET
3327 North 11th Street
No Longer Available




Location
3327 North 11th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140
Franklinville
Amenities
patio / balcony
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious 3 bedroom home for rent featuring open front porch and all appliances!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3327 N 11TH STREET have any available units?
3327 N 11TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Philadelphia, PA
.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Philadelphia Rent Report
.
Is 3327 N 11TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3327 N 11TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3327 N 11TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3327 N 11TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Philadelphia
.
Does 3327 N 11TH STREET offer parking?
No, 3327 N 11TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3327 N 11TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3327 N 11TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3327 N 11TH STREET have a pool?
No, 3327 N 11TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3327 N 11TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 3327 N 11TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3327 N 11TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3327 N 11TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3327 N 11TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3327 N 11TH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
