3160 W MASTER STREET

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available NOW | Leasing Special: $1895 for a 2-year lease and $1995 for a 1-year lease3160 W. Master St. is a lovely 3-story 3BD/3BA townhouse in Brewerytown. It's located right next to Fairmount Park and walking distance to new restaurants and shops along Girard Ave. This large home has an attached garage in the back of the property. Continue upstairs to a convenient laundry closet. The living room, dining room and kitchen are at the front of the second floor. The fully upgraded kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and rich cherry cabinets. There is a dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. The kitchen counter doubles as a bar between the living room and kitchen. There is a balcony overlooking Master St. off the living room. The living room, dining room and hallways have hardwood floors and there is wall to wall carpeting in the bedrooms. Toward the back of the 2nd floor, you'll find a full bathroom, the first bedroom with ample closet space and a ceiling fan, as well as a large 2nd bedroom with two closets and a mater bathroom with double sinks and a luxurious shower. The third floor consists of another large bedroom and a full bathroom. The property features a high efficiency heating and cooling system.*Absolutely no smoking allowed in the unit.About The Neighborhood:Located on a bustling block in the Brewerytown neighborhood of Philadelphia-- just off I-76, and surrounded by public transportation routes , trendy shops and popular eateries. Nestled by Aldi, Brewerytown Square,~ Butter's Soul Food, Rybrew, Crime and Punishment Brewing Co., Spot Gourmet Burgers, The Monkey & The Elephant, Sunnyside Diner, Irie, Otto's Taproom, and nearby destinations like Fairmount Park, the Philadelphia Zoo, Lemon Hill, and the Schuylkill River Trail, there is no shortage of foot traffic in this neighborhood!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Strictly, no pets. Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.