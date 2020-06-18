All apartments in Philadelphia
3160 W MASTER STREET
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:26 AM

3160 W MASTER STREET

3160 West Master Street · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3160 West Master Street, Philadelphia, PA 19121
Brewerytown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1367 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available NOW | Leasing Special: $1895 for a 2-year lease and $1995 for a 1-year lease3160 W. Master St. is a lovely 3-story 3BD/3BA townhouse in Brewerytown. It's located right next to Fairmount Park and walking distance to new restaurants and shops along Girard Ave. This large home has an attached garage in the back of the property. Continue upstairs to a convenient laundry closet. The living room, dining room and kitchen are at the front of the second floor. The fully upgraded kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and rich cherry cabinets. There is a dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. The kitchen counter doubles as a bar between the living room and kitchen. There is a balcony overlooking Master St. off the living room. The living room, dining room and hallways have hardwood floors and there is wall to wall carpeting in the bedrooms. Toward the back of the 2nd floor, you'll find a full bathroom, the first bedroom with ample closet space and a ceiling fan, as well as a large 2nd bedroom with two closets and a mater bathroom with double sinks and a luxurious shower. The third floor consists of another large bedroom and a full bathroom. The property features a high efficiency heating and cooling system.*Absolutely no smoking allowed in the unit.About The Neighborhood:Located on a bustling block in the Brewerytown neighborhood of Philadelphia-- just off I-76, and surrounded by public transportation routes , trendy shops and popular eateries. Nestled by Aldi, Brewerytown Square,~ Butter's Soul Food, Rybrew, Crime and Punishment Brewing Co., Spot Gourmet Burgers, The Monkey & The Elephant, Sunnyside Diner, Irie, Otto's Taproom, and nearby destinations like Fairmount Park, the Philadelphia Zoo, Lemon Hill, and the Schuylkill River Trail, there is no shortage of foot traffic in this neighborhood!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Strictly, no pets. Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3160 W MASTER STREET have any available units?
3160 W MASTER STREET has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 3160 W MASTER STREET have?
Some of 3160 W MASTER STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3160 W MASTER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3160 W MASTER STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3160 W MASTER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3160 W MASTER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 3160 W MASTER STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3160 W MASTER STREET does offer parking.
Does 3160 W MASTER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3160 W MASTER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3160 W MASTER STREET have a pool?
No, 3160 W MASTER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3160 W MASTER STREET have accessible units?
No, 3160 W MASTER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3160 W MASTER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3160 W MASTER STREET has units with dishwashers.
