314 S SMEDLEY STREET
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:28 AM

314 S SMEDLEY STREET

314 South Smedley Street · (610) 667-6655
314 South Smedley Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Rittenhouse Square

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,250

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1986 sqft

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Renovated from top to bottom and situated on the most desirable S. Smedley Street, this Rittenhouse beauty is convenient to everything and ready for you to move into and enjoy! Enter through the glass foyer and into the well-appointed living room with original hardwood floors, recessed lighting, decorative fireplace, and interior window shutters. The dining room, also with hardwoods and recessed lighting, provides a perfect space for entertaining and gives access to the side slate patio. The gorgeous eat-in kitchen features hex and subway tiling, stainless appliances (including Wolf induction range, Bosch dishwasher, and GE French door refrigerator), and a backdoor with access to S. Chadwick and Cypress Streets which is ideal for groceries, strollers, etc. Upstairs, the master bedroom suite includes a walk-in closet and a beautiful en-suite bathroom with two vanities and marble shower with frameless glass door. A front bedroom with gleaming pine floors is currently being used as a den / family room with custom built-ins and ample light. The rear adjacent bedroom is a two room suite, currently being used as a toy storage room and a bedroom, including a double closet and newer carpeting. The hall bathroom has been tastefully renovated with wide farm-style sink, subway tile, and skylight. The top floor bedroom offers ample space and character with vaulted ceiling, exposed brick wall, and its own AC system. For anyone looking for center city living at its finest, look no further!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Does 314 S SMEDLEY STREET have any available units?
314 S SMEDLEY STREET has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 314 S SMEDLEY STREET have?
Some of 314 S SMEDLEY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 S SMEDLEY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
314 S SMEDLEY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 S SMEDLEY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 314 S SMEDLEY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 314 S SMEDLEY STREET offer parking?
No, 314 S SMEDLEY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 314 S SMEDLEY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 314 S SMEDLEY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 S SMEDLEY STREET have a pool?
No, 314 S SMEDLEY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 314 S SMEDLEY STREET have accessible units?
No, 314 S SMEDLEY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 314 S SMEDLEY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 314 S SMEDLEY STREET has units with dishwashers.
