314 S SMEDLEY STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Renovated from top to bottom and situated on the most desirable S. Smedley Street, this Rittenhouse beauty is convenient to everything and ready for you to move into and enjoy! Enter through the glass foyer and into the well-appointed living room with original hardwood floors, recessed lighting, decorative fireplace, and interior window shutters. The dining room, also with hardwoods and recessed lighting, provides a perfect space for entertaining and gives access to the side slate patio. The gorgeous eat-in kitchen features hex and subway tiling, stainless appliances (including Wolf induction range, Bosch dishwasher, and GE French door refrigerator), and a backdoor with access to S. Chadwick and Cypress Streets which is ideal for groceries, strollers, etc. Upstairs, the master bedroom suite includes a walk-in closet and a beautiful en-suite bathroom with two vanities and marble shower with frameless glass door. A front bedroom with gleaming pine floors is currently being used as a den / family room with custom built-ins and ample light. The rear adjacent bedroom is a two room suite, currently being used as a toy storage room and a bedroom, including a double closet and newer carpeting. The hall bathroom has been tastefully renovated with wide farm-style sink, subway tile, and skylight. The top floor bedroom offers ample space and character with vaulted ceiling, exposed brick wall, and its own AC system. For anyone looking for center city living at its finest, look no further!