314 BROWN STREET

Don't miss the opportunity to live in this lofted 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in the heart of Northern Liberties at 3rd and Brown, minutes from Honey's Sit 'n Eat, North Third, Ortlieb's, Standard Tap, Green Eggs Cafe and more! You'll also have easy access to the I-95 and the Market-Frankford Spring Garden Subway station. The unit features a beautiful mix of industrial and modern amenities including the high ceilings with exposed rafters, exposed brick, bright new lighting, washer/dryer in unit, mini split system heating/cooling and radiant heating in the concrete flooring. The updated kitchen comes complete with modern cabinetry, quartz counter tops, stainless steel dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, and gas cooking stove/oven. The bathroom features a stylish vanity and subway tile shower. The bedroom is spacious for any size bedroom set and has plenty of storage with two large closets.*Sorry, no pets*$400 move in fee