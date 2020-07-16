All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:56 AM

314 BROWN STREET

314 Brown Street · (215) 735-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

314 Brown Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Northern Liberties

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit B2 · Avail. now

$1,495

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 895 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Don't miss the opportunity to live in this lofted 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in the heart of Northern Liberties at 3rd and Brown, minutes from Honey's Sit 'n Eat, North Third, Ortlieb's, Standard Tap, Green Eggs Cafe and more! You'll also have easy access to the I-95 and the Market-Frankford Spring Garden Subway station. The unit features a beautiful mix of industrial and modern amenities including the high ceilings with exposed rafters, exposed brick, bright new lighting, washer/dryer in unit, mini split system heating/cooling and radiant heating in the concrete flooring. The updated kitchen comes complete with modern cabinetry, quartz counter tops, stainless steel dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, and gas cooking stove/oven. The bathroom features a stylish vanity and subway tile shower. The bedroom is spacious for any size bedroom set and has plenty of storage with two large closets.*Sorry, no pets*$400 move in fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 BROWN STREET have any available units?
314 BROWN STREET has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 314 BROWN STREET have?
Some of 314 BROWN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 BROWN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
314 BROWN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 BROWN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 314 BROWN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 314 BROWN STREET offer parking?
No, 314 BROWN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 314 BROWN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 314 BROWN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 BROWN STREET have a pool?
No, 314 BROWN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 314 BROWN STREET have accessible units?
No, 314 BROWN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 314 BROWN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 314 BROWN STREET has units with dishwashers.
