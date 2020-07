Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful 2 bed/2 ba bi level apartment in Grays Ferry available July 15th. Conveniently located next to all major highways, close to public transportation and plenty of on street parking! Completely updated with modern finishes, exposed brick, and great lighting throughout the apartment make it an easy place to call home. Won't last long, schedule your tour today!