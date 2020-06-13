All apartments in Philadelphia
312-22 WALNUT STREET
Last updated May 21 2020 at 11:44 PM

312-22 WALNUT STREET

312-22 Walnut Street · (215) 546-6000
Location

312-22 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Society Hill

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 402 · Avail. now

$2,060

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
gym
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
media room
320 WALNUT STREET! Incredible 1 bedroom, 1 bath residence. This apartment has fantastic light, and space. Beautiful HARDWOOD FLOORS, amazing kitchen with GRANITE counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy living in this elevator doorman building with GYM, and PARKING. This SOCIETY HILL location, offers a walking score of 100!!! Your destination of coffee shops, movies, theatre, awesome dining, and Jefferson & Pennsylvania hospitals, are just minutes away! Also, the Philadelphia International Airport is just 22 minutes door to door!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312-22 WALNUT STREET have any available units?
312-22 WALNUT STREET has a unit available for $2,060 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 312-22 WALNUT STREET have?
Some of 312-22 WALNUT STREET's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312-22 WALNUT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
312-22 WALNUT STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312-22 WALNUT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 312-22 WALNUT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 312-22 WALNUT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 312-22 WALNUT STREET does offer parking.
Does 312-22 WALNUT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312-22 WALNUT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312-22 WALNUT STREET have a pool?
No, 312-22 WALNUT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 312-22 WALNUT STREET have accessible units?
No, 312-22 WALNUT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 312-22 WALNUT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 312-22 WALNUT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
