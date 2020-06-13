312-22 WALNUT STREET

Amenities

320 WALNUT STREET! Incredible 1 bedroom, 1 bath residence. This apartment has fantastic light, and space. Beautiful HARDWOOD FLOORS, amazing kitchen with GRANITE counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy living in this elevator doorman building with GYM, and PARKING. This SOCIETY HILL location, offers a walking score of 100!!! Your destination of coffee shops, movies, theatre, awesome dining, and Jefferson & Pennsylvania hospitals, are just minutes away! Also, the Philadelphia International Airport is just 22 minutes door to door!!!