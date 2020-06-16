3118 N 16TH STREET

Amenities

Welcome to 3118 N 16th St.! This 4 bedroom home has enough space for everyone. Large living and dining areas. Eat in kitchen with exit to the fenced in rear yard. Full basement for additional storage. Convenient location. Schools, shopping, recreation and transportation all within walking distance. Close to Temple Hospital and the Broad Street line for quick access to Center City. Owner, William H Lublin, is a PA licensed Real Estate Broker. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Applicants must meet credit specifications and income requirements to qualify. Requirements include first and last month's rent plus a security deposit equal to one month~s rent. Tenants are required to show proof of Renter~s Insurance. Application attached.