3118 N 16TH STREET
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:39 PM

3118 N 16TH STREET

3118 North 16th Street · (215) 671-4710
Location

3118 North 16th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19132
Glenwood

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1636 sqft

Amenities

extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
Welcome to 3118 N 16th St.! This 4 bedroom home has enough space for everyone. Large living and dining areas. Eat in kitchen with exit to the fenced in rear yard. Full basement for additional storage. Convenient location. Schools, shopping, recreation and transportation all within walking distance. Close to Temple Hospital and the Broad Street line for quick access to Center City. Owner, William H Lublin, is a PA licensed Real Estate Broker. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Applicants must meet credit specifications and income requirements to qualify. Requirements include first and last month's rent plus a security deposit equal to one month~s rent. Tenants are required to show proof of Renter~s Insurance. Application attached.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3118 N 16TH STREET have any available units?
3118 N 16TH STREET has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 3118 N 16TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3118 N 16TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3118 N 16TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3118 N 16TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 3118 N 16TH STREET offer parking?
No, 3118 N 16TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3118 N 16TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3118 N 16TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3118 N 16TH STREET have a pool?
No, 3118 N 16TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3118 N 16TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 3118 N 16TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3118 N 16TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3118 N 16TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3118 N 16TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3118 N 16TH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
