301 MARKET STREET

Gorgeously renovated apartment in the heart of Old City! This luxurious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit is located on the corner of 3rd and Market Street with an abundance of windows that provide natural light spanning the entire second floor. You'll enjoy hardwood floors throughout, central air, washer dryer in unit, and ample closet space! The kitchen is complemented with quartz counter tops, bright tiled backsplash, a garbage disposal and stainless steel dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator and electric range. Bonus: You won't have to travel far for a cup of coffee, as this unit sits above our very own OCF Coffee Shop.*Sorry, no pets