Philadelphia, PA
301 MARKET STREET
301 MARKET STREET

301 Market Street · (215) 735-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

301 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Old City

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Gorgeously renovated apartment in the heart of Old City! This luxurious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit is located on the corner of 3rd and Market Street with an abundance of windows that provide natural light spanning the entire second floor. You'll enjoy hardwood floors throughout, central air, washer dryer in unit, and ample closet space! The kitchen is complemented with quartz counter tops, bright tiled backsplash, a garbage disposal and stainless steel dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator and electric range. Bonus: You won't have to travel far for a cup of coffee, as this unit sits above our very own OCF Coffee Shop.*Sorry, no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 MARKET STREET have any available units?
301 MARKET STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 MARKET STREET have?
Some of 301 MARKET STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 MARKET STREET currently offering any rent specials?
301 MARKET STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 MARKET STREET pet-friendly?
No, 301 MARKET STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 301 MARKET STREET offer parking?
No, 301 MARKET STREET does not offer parking.
Does 301 MARKET STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 MARKET STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 MARKET STREET have a pool?
No, 301 MARKET STREET does not have a pool.
Does 301 MARKET STREET have accessible units?
No, 301 MARKET STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 301 MARKET STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 MARKET STREET has units with dishwashers.
