2989 Livingston Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Pull into a gated driveway and into your garage. From the garage, you enter your main living area which features beautiful wood floors throughout. The main floor also has a half bathroom and a large kitchen. The kitchen features granite countertops, tons of cabinet space, and stainless steel appliances. The centerpiece of the second floor is a luxurious master suite featuring two double door closets and a walk-in closet. The master bath features a double vanity and a large walk-in shower. The two additional bedrooms also each have double door closets. A laundry space finishes off the upstairs space so the wash doesn't go up and down stairs in these homes. The lower level is where the tenant can get creative. It features high ceilings and tons of natural light. The lower level is a finished space that can be used in many different ways. These homes also offer an additional driveway space and garden area. Convenient to the Aramingo shopping center, center city, 76, and I-95.

