Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

2941 Cecil B Moore

2941 Cecil B Moore Avenue · (215) 399-0703 ext. 3
Location

2941 Cecil B Moore Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19121
Brewerytown

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2941 Cecil B Moore · Avail. Sep 1

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2410 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
tennis court
2941 Cecil B Moore Available 09/01/20 Newly Renovated 3BR Home in Brewerytown! - Welcome to your new home in the cities hottest, new neighborhood of Brewerytown! Newly renovated 3BR x 2.5BR, single family home on historic Cecil B. Moore Avenue in the center of Brewerytown's renaissance. This home is ideal for recent graduates, working professionals, College and University Staff as well as investors! Unit features washer-dryer, central air, stainless-steel appliances, hardwood floors, on street parking, open layout with counter seating, tiled bathrooms and exposed brick. The unit is in direct walking distance to Fairmount Park, and walking distance to the restaurants, bars, bottle shops, fitness facilities, tattoo studios, and more new things to come in the flourishing neighborhood. Hop the #3 bus at corner for a stones-throw commute to Temple, or quick trip to hangout in the exciting Kensington/Fishtown neighborhoods. Walk South to explore Girard Ave or take a short Uber or Lyft drive into Center City. Fairmount Park is a short walk away to take advantage of all urban outdoor amenities (golf & batting ranges, Ultimate Frisbee, basketball & tennis courts). Ask about our developments preferred lender grant program which can provide buyers with up to 17K of closing cost assistance! Schedule your showing today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5814487)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2941 Cecil B Moore have any available units?
2941 Cecil B Moore has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2941 Cecil B Moore have?
Some of 2941 Cecil B Moore's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2941 Cecil B Moore currently offering any rent specials?
2941 Cecil B Moore isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2941 Cecil B Moore pet-friendly?
No, 2941 Cecil B Moore is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2941 Cecil B Moore offer parking?
No, 2941 Cecil B Moore does not offer parking.
Does 2941 Cecil B Moore have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2941 Cecil B Moore offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2941 Cecil B Moore have a pool?
No, 2941 Cecil B Moore does not have a pool.
Does 2941 Cecil B Moore have accessible units?
No, 2941 Cecil B Moore does not have accessible units.
Does 2941 Cecil B Moore have units with dishwashers?
No, 2941 Cecil B Moore does not have units with dishwashers.
