Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym tennis court

2941 Cecil B Moore Available 09/01/20 Newly Renovated 3BR Home in Brewerytown! - Welcome to your new home in the cities hottest, new neighborhood of Brewerytown! Newly renovated 3BR x 2.5BR, single family home on historic Cecil B. Moore Avenue in the center of Brewerytown's renaissance. This home is ideal for recent graduates, working professionals, College and University Staff as well as investors! Unit features washer-dryer, central air, stainless-steel appliances, hardwood floors, on street parking, open layout with counter seating, tiled bathrooms and exposed brick. The unit is in direct walking distance to Fairmount Park, and walking distance to the restaurants, bars, bottle shops, fitness facilities, tattoo studios, and more new things to come in the flourishing neighborhood. Hop the #3 bus at corner for a stones-throw commute to Temple, or quick trip to hangout in the exciting Kensington/Fishtown neighborhoods. Walk South to explore Girard Ave or take a short Uber or Lyft drive into Center City. Fairmount Park is a short walk away to take advantage of all urban outdoor amenities (golf & batting ranges, Ultimate Frisbee, basketball & tennis courts). Ask about our developments preferred lender grant program which can provide buyers with up to 17K of closing cost assistance! Schedule your showing today!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5814487)