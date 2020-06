Amenities

Large home in the West Passyunk area. Sec 8 voucher holders welcomed. Accepting either a 4 or 5 bed voucher. Must have voucher to see. This unit can be used as a five bedroom or a 4 bedroom using the smaller room as a larger walk in closet or an office area. Hardwood floors with a large kitchen and a powder room on the first floor. Clean basement with washer and dryer. Plenty of storage there. Also a large yard perfect for the summer bbq. Conveniently located and close to the shops near the Quartermaster. Easy access to I-76 and close to airport. Set your appointment today it will not last long.