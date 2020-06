Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Recently renovated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath property with finished basement available for rent. Property will be ready for rent by mid April (finishes still being completed). Property will feature brand new stainless steel appliances, life proof vinyl flooring throughout, central air. Come see it for yourself ! Tenant responsible for all utilities.