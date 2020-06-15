All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated May 14 2020 at 12:18 AM

274 RIPKA STREET

274 Ripka Street · (610) 640-9300
Location

274 Ripka Street, Philadelphia, PA 19127
Manayunk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2091 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
accessible
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Great City Views from this lovely spacious open plan townhouse rental on dead end and cul de sac street. Large Master with City views and two large walk in closets. Large Master bathroom with steeping tub and two sinks and a shower stall. Second Floor Laundry. Kitchen has sliding Glass Doors to Deck with City Views. Gas fireplace in Eat in Kitchen area or cozy living area space. New oven, new Dishwasher, Tile in Powder Room, new carpet. One car garage, with driveway for another car and off street parking. Great for friends sharing a place or a family!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 274 RIPKA STREET have any available units?
274 RIPKA STREET has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 274 RIPKA STREET have?
Some of 274 RIPKA STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 274 RIPKA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
274 RIPKA STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 274 RIPKA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 274 RIPKA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 274 RIPKA STREET offer parking?
Yes, 274 RIPKA STREET does offer parking.
Does 274 RIPKA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 274 RIPKA STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 274 RIPKA STREET have a pool?
No, 274 RIPKA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 274 RIPKA STREET have accessible units?
Yes, 274 RIPKA STREET has accessible units.
Does 274 RIPKA STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 274 RIPKA STREET has units with dishwashers.
