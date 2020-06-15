274 RIPKA STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Great City Views from this lovely spacious open plan townhouse rental on dead end and cul de sac street. Large Master with City views and two large walk in closets. Large Master bathroom with steeping tub and two sinks and a shower stall. Second Floor Laundry. Kitchen has sliding Glass Doors to Deck with City Views. Gas fireplace in Eat in Kitchen area or cozy living area space. New oven, new Dishwasher, Tile in Powder Room, new carpet. One car garage, with driveway for another car and off street parking. Great for friends sharing a place or a family!