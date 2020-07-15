All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

2622 ELLSWORTH STREET

2622 Ellsworth Street · (215) 607-6007
Location

2622 Ellsworth Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Grays Ferry

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
new construction
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
A gorgeous new construction unit in Grays Ferry, with parking! Available July 1st, this beautiful unit includes desirable finishes and features throughout, including hardwood flooring, recessed lighting and large windows for ample natural light. The main floor includes an open, spacious living and dining area that naturally lead to a fabulous kitchen, complete with stainless steel Samsung appliances, quartz counters and stylish cabinetry. Continue through and discover the main floor bedroom with an ensuite bathroom for your comfort and convenience. Downstairs reveals two lovely bedrooms with ample closet space and ensuite bathrooms, along with laundry for your comfort and convenience. Found close to shopping, public transportation, major roadways and more, this is one you don't want to miss! Photos are of a similar unit by the same builder.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2622 ELLSWORTH STREET have any available units?
2622 ELLSWORTH STREET has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2622 ELLSWORTH STREET have?
Some of 2622 ELLSWORTH STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2622 ELLSWORTH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2622 ELLSWORTH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2622 ELLSWORTH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2622 ELLSWORTH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2622 ELLSWORTH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2622 ELLSWORTH STREET offers parking.
Does 2622 ELLSWORTH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2622 ELLSWORTH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2622 ELLSWORTH STREET have a pool?
No, 2622 ELLSWORTH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2622 ELLSWORTH STREET have accessible units?
No, 2622 ELLSWORTH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2622 ELLSWORTH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2622 ELLSWORTH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
