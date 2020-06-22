2615 W GIRARD AVENUE

Amenities

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available NOW:~This apartment is part of an exciting project in the Brewerytown neighborhood of Philadelphia. This whole building has received a modern makeover, and is offering a variety of apartments at affordable rental rates, in a fantastic location. It's ready to impress with great features like hardwood floors, laundry in-unit, and sleek kitchen and bath designs. This is a studio, offering a spacious interior with a large, wide open floor plan. The kitchen boasts a full lineup of stainless steel appliances, minimalistic white and espresso cabinetry, and subway tile backsplash in a basket-weave pattern, and gorgeous granite countertops. There's recessed lighting and spiral ductwork throughout, and lots of windows for bright natural light. Central A/C will keep you comfortable all year long!About the Neighborhood:~Walkable to Girard College, public transportation, and lots of popular shops and restaurants in Brewerytown like Rybrew, Crime and Punishment Brewing Co., The Monkey and the Elephant, Lucky Goat Coffee House, Lazos Pizza & Grill, and more! You'll be nearby popular destinations like Fairmount Park, the Philadelphia Zoo, Lemon Hill, and the Schuylkill River Trail-- there is no shortage of things to do in this area! Easy access to i-76 and public transportation routes.Lease Terms:~Generally, first month, last month, one month security deposit due at lease signing. Other terms may be required by landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (generally a fee of $500/dog and $250/cat or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: electricity, cable/internet, $35/month water fee. (no gas on property)*Note: Photos are examples from a completed unit in the building.