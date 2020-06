Amenities

Available now! Located in the quiet Green Tree Run Community . This gorgeous 2 bedroom bi-level condo features ample natural light, up-to date appliances, granite counter tops, a lovely balcony and much more. Surrounded by peaceful scenery in a captivating community with access to an indoor and outdoor pool, workout center a nd a game room. Great neighborhood conveniently located near Center city, Manayunk, Philadelphia University and an easy commute to other locations.