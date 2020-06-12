All apartments in Philadelphia
2518 N HOWARD STREET

2518 North Howard Street · (215) 467-4100
Location

2518 North Howard Street, Philadelphia, PA 19133
West Kensington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available Early August:This beautiful newly constructed home is ready to welcome tenants into a pristine space. The long list of desirable features includes hardwood floors, modern kitchen and baths, an expansive roof deck, and a spacious bi-level floor plan. You'll love the clean, contemporary finishes and fixtures: shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances, white quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash, and recessed lighting. The bedrooms are airy and sunny. The beautiful bathroom has pretty modern fixtures. Washer and dryer in-unit. Climb the last set of stairs to your private roof deck with skyline views!*Note: photos are from a similar property. Layouts and finishes may differ.About the Neighborhood:Located between the York and Berks Stations for the MFL, and just a short walk to Norris Square Park in West Kensington. You'll be close to tons of great local spots in Fishtown and Kensington like Stateside, Poe's, Luna Cafe, Sutton's, Keystone Mini Golf and Arcade, Pizza Brain, Soup Kitchen Cafe, Urban Exchange, and much more! Easy access to public transportation and highways.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: electricity, cable/internet, gas, $60/month flat water fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2518 N HOWARD STREET have any available units?
2518 N HOWARD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2518 N HOWARD STREET have?
Some of 2518 N HOWARD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2518 N HOWARD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2518 N HOWARD STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2518 N HOWARD STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2518 N HOWARD STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2518 N HOWARD STREET offer parking?
No, 2518 N HOWARD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2518 N HOWARD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2518 N HOWARD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2518 N HOWARD STREET have a pool?
No, 2518 N HOWARD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2518 N HOWARD STREET have accessible units?
No, 2518 N HOWARD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2518 N HOWARD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2518 N HOWARD STREET has units with dishwashers.
