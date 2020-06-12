2518 N HOWARD STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly new construction

We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available Early August:This beautiful newly constructed home is ready to welcome tenants into a pristine space. The long list of desirable features includes hardwood floors, modern kitchen and baths, an expansive roof deck, and a spacious bi-level floor plan. You'll love the clean, contemporary finishes and fixtures: shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances, white quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash, and recessed lighting. The bedrooms are airy and sunny. The beautiful bathroom has pretty modern fixtures. Washer and dryer in-unit. Climb the last set of stairs to your private roof deck with skyline views!*Note: photos are from a similar property. Layouts and finishes may differ.About the Neighborhood:Located between the York and Berks Stations for the MFL, and just a short walk to Norris Square Park in West Kensington. You'll be close to tons of great local spots in Fishtown and Kensington like Stateside, Poe's, Luna Cafe, Sutton's, Keystone Mini Golf and Arcade, Pizza Brain, Soup Kitchen Cafe, Urban Exchange, and much more! Easy access to public transportation and highways.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: electricity, cable/internet, gas, $60/month flat water fee.