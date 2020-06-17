All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated May 27 2020 at 5:57 PM

25 S 45TH STREET

25 South 45th Street · (215) 607-6007
Location

25 South 45th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Spruce Hill

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful home at a PRIME location. This updated 2 bedroom home for rent is close to both Penn and Drexel Campus. Modern Kitchen with newer stove, high ceilings throughout, and full bath. Stunning hardwood floors in living and dining area. Washer and Dryer on 2nd floor. Landlord will be installing new carpeting. Great outdoor space. 1 block to the El and Chestnut Street buses to Center City. 10 minutes to Center City by car or bike, or SEPTA. Close to all that University City has to offer dining, nightlife, and shopping. NO CATS ALLOWED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 S 45TH STREET have any available units?
25 S 45TH STREET has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 25 S 45TH STREET have?
Some of 25 S 45TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 S 45TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
25 S 45TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 S 45TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 25 S 45TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 25 S 45TH STREET offer parking?
No, 25 S 45TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 25 S 45TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 S 45TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 S 45TH STREET have a pool?
No, 25 S 45TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 25 S 45TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 25 S 45TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 25 S 45TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 S 45TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
