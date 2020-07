Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities

ENTIRE first floor!!! This light filled 1 bedroom apartment boasts, 11 ft ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, all open kitchen, w/ AWESOME cabinet and counter space. Huge bedroom+ all tile bath. PRIVATE garden, is truly an EXTENSION of your living space 6 MONTHS of the YEAR. Perfect ARTMUSEUM area location, just minutes from Kelly Drive, WHOLEFOODS market, and some of the BEST dining and coffe shops!!! Central air, laundry in unitA MUST SEE!!!