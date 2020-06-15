All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 2437 Tulip St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
2437 Tulip St
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

2437 Tulip St

2437 Tulip Street · (856) 222-1220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Fishtown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2437 Tulip Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Fishtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 924 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This fully renovated, 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom single-family home is located in the heart of Philadelphia's Fishtown neighborhood and features an All-New Appliance Package. Fishtown is Philadelphia's hottest up and coming neighborhood and features a vibrant nightlife full of hip bistros, beer gardens and a variety of entertainment options. Rental homes in this area are extremely popular, so don't hesitate to schedule a showing for this property today. It won't last long!

Click this link to schedule a showing: http://tour.promanaged.us/schedule/?p=29

- Rent: Only $1,450/Month!!
- Pet-Friendly!!
- 600 credit score required. Lower score may be accepted along with a co-signer.

You can also reach us at Promanagedinc@gmail.com or call/text us at 856-222-1220

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2437 Tulip St have any available units?
2437 Tulip St has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2437 Tulip St have?
Some of 2437 Tulip St's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2437 Tulip St currently offering any rent specials?
2437 Tulip St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2437 Tulip St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2437 Tulip St is pet friendly.
Does 2437 Tulip St offer parking?
No, 2437 Tulip St does not offer parking.
Does 2437 Tulip St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2437 Tulip St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2437 Tulip St have a pool?
No, 2437 Tulip St does not have a pool.
Does 2437 Tulip St have accessible units?
No, 2437 Tulip St does not have accessible units.
Does 2437 Tulip St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2437 Tulip St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2437 Tulip St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Regency Park Apartment Homes
800 Cottman Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19111
Chancery Lane
130 Arch St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Arizona Lofts
4618 Leiper Street
Philadelphia, PA 19124
Crane Chinatown
1001 Vine Street
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Avondale Apartments
4628 Leiper Street
Philadelphia, PA 19124
The Gratz
532 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
2121 Market St
2121 Market St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Locust on the Park
201 S 25th St
Philadelphia, PA 19103

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity