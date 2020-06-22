All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:25 PM

2400 AMBER STREET

2400 Amber Street · (215) 467-4100
Location

2400 Amber Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
East Kensington

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1432 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early August:This is a very unique property that is green certified/environmentally friendly: - The home's exterior is made with recycled concrete materials - There is a rain water collector bin in the back of the house for watering plants - Sustainable bamboo flooring throughout. The water heating is solar paneled, other utilities are all electric (no gas), highly-efficient HVAC system. In fact, the home has so many skylights and opaque windows that flood the home with natural sunlight that you don't even need to turn on the lights during the day. On warmer days, if you open the front and back windows on the first floor and the skylight on the upper level, it creates a funnel effect which naturally brings in fresh air while cycling the older air upward and out. This skylight has a rainwater detector so it will automatically close on its own when it senses this weather change. And while all these windows (with custom Hunter Douglas window treatments) and skylights boost the natural light, your privacy is fully maintained. The glass is opaque so that you cannot see into the home from the outside. The kitchen features stainless steel Frigidaire appliances and quartz countertops. Off of the kitchen is a fully fenced in backyard/patio area with beautiful planted tree and lots of room to entertain, decorate with patio furniture, and relax. The first floor has a half bathroom and on the 2nd floor, both bedrooms are large and have attached private full bathrooms. One of the full bathrooms has both a shower stall and a bathtub, and the other has just a shower stall. Both have rainfall shower heads The basement is finished, providing another level of living space-- perfect for an office or work area, or TV room. There is one section of the basement which is partially finished, which is great for extra storage space and includes a front-loading washer and dryer.Please note that no more than two occupants will be allowed.About The Neighborhood:Nestled between the York and Berks Stations for the MFL, a few blocks from Norris Square Park, and close to tons of great local spots in Fishtown and Kensington like Pizza Brain, Flow State CoffeeBar, Martha, Cook and Shaker, Urban Axes, Memphis Taproom, Franny Lou~s Porch, Soup Kitchen Cafe, Urban Exchange, and MUCH more! You'll be walking distance to local favorites like La Colombe, Frankford Hall, local shops and entertainment, and ample public transportation options.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2400 AMBER STREET have any available units?
2400 AMBER STREET has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2400 AMBER STREET have?
Some of 2400 AMBER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2400 AMBER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2400 AMBER STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2400 AMBER STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2400 AMBER STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2400 AMBER STREET offer parking?
No, 2400 AMBER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2400 AMBER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2400 AMBER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2400 AMBER STREET have a pool?
No, 2400 AMBER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2400 AMBER STREET have accessible units?
No, 2400 AMBER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2400 AMBER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2400 AMBER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
