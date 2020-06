Amenities

Spacious 2 bedroom bi-level apartment with high ceilings, original hardwood floors & moldings. Private entry. Off street parking lot in rear. Outdoor covered patio space. First floor main bedroom with ample closet space. Second floor bedroom makes wonderful guest room or office space. Very large, fully equipped kitchen leads to large unfinished basement with plenty of storage options and washer/dryer. This is a must see property on a beautiful, tree-lined block in historic Germantown. It's more like a townhouse than an apartment. Pets okay; no deposit or fee required! Schedule your showing today.