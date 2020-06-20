2332 ELLSWORTH STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

Step inside this large 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the heart of Point Breeze! This home was newly constructed and features hardwood floors throughout, amazing roof and finished basement with bar area. The first floor features an open floor plan with tons of natural light and a powder room off the kitchen. Granite counters and stainless steel appliances make the kitchen ideal for cooking. From the kitchen, step outside to a patio, great for entertaining. The house also features two large bedrooms on the second floor as well as a full bathroom and washer/dryer. The master suite spans the third floor. Roofdeck with amazing city views ~ great for entertaining! Available August 1st.