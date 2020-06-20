All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:26 AM

2332 ELLSWORTH STREET

2332 Ellsworth Street · (215) 607-6007
Location

2332 Ellsworth Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Point Breeze

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
Step inside this large 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the heart of Point Breeze! This home was newly constructed and features hardwood floors throughout, amazing roof and finished basement with bar area. The first floor features an open floor plan with tons of natural light and a powder room off the kitchen. Granite counters and stainless steel appliances make the kitchen ideal for cooking. From the kitchen, step outside to a patio, great for entertaining. The house also features two large bedrooms on the second floor as well as a full bathroom and washer/dryer. The master suite spans the third floor. Roofdeck with amazing city views ~ great for entertaining! Available August 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2332 ELLSWORTH STREET have any available units?
2332 ELLSWORTH STREET has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2332 ELLSWORTH STREET have?
Some of 2332 ELLSWORTH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2332 ELLSWORTH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2332 ELLSWORTH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2332 ELLSWORTH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2332 ELLSWORTH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2332 ELLSWORTH STREET offer parking?
No, 2332 ELLSWORTH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2332 ELLSWORTH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2332 ELLSWORTH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2332 ELLSWORTH STREET have a pool?
No, 2332 ELLSWORTH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2332 ELLSWORTH STREET have accessible units?
No, 2332 ELLSWORTH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2332 ELLSWORTH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2332 ELLSWORTH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
