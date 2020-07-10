All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

2300 S 20TH STREET

2300 South 20th Street · (215) 462-5100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2300 South 20th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145
Girard Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1792 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This gorgeous, 2 bedroom apartment with central air has all appliances and an enclosed exterior space Apartment features a side, separate entrance with a private exterior space that is enclosed and leads to 2nd floor apartment. Everything is brand new Walk up into a wide open gorgeous Kitchen/living area with hardwood and tile flooring. Kitchen has large granite top island and all stainless steel appliances. ( Refrigerator, dishwasher, range, garbage disposal) and a nice size Living room area. This apartment is ideal for a room mate situation as the bedrooms are on opposite sides of the apartment. .....one in front and one in back with bathroom and laundry room in the center. Available immediately! Won't last long!! Landlord does not want any satellite dishes on property. First last and security needed for move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2300 S 20TH STREET have any available units?
2300 S 20TH STREET has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2300 S 20TH STREET have?
Some of 2300 S 20TH STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2300 S 20TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2300 S 20TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 S 20TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2300 S 20TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2300 S 20TH STREET offer parking?
No, 2300 S 20TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2300 S 20TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2300 S 20TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 S 20TH STREET have a pool?
No, 2300 S 20TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2300 S 20TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 2300 S 20TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2300 S 20TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2300 S 20TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
