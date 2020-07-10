2300 S 20TH STREET

Amenities

This gorgeous, 2 bedroom apartment with central air has all appliances and an enclosed exterior space Apartment features a side, separate entrance with a private exterior space that is enclosed and leads to 2nd floor apartment. Everything is brand new Walk up into a wide open gorgeous Kitchen/living area with hardwood and tile flooring. Kitchen has large granite top island and all stainless steel appliances. ( Refrigerator, dishwasher, range, garbage disposal) and a nice size Living room area. This apartment is ideal for a room mate situation as the bedrooms are on opposite sides of the apartment. .....one in front and one in back with bathroom and laundry room in the center. Available immediately! Won't last long!! Landlord does not want any satellite dishes on property. First last and security needed for move in.