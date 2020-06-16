All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:40 PM

230 N 21ST STREET

230 North 21st Street · (215) 546-6000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

230 North 21st Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 602 · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 874 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
MUST SEE 1 bedroom, 1 bath, Fantastic Apartment at 2100 Parkway Apartments. Great value and space in this amazing historic structure! Enjoy this spacious and gracious residence. All hardwood floors, high ceilings, all open living/dining space, terrific kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Washer/ Dryer in unit with central air, hardwood floors throughout. Elevator, doorman building with fitness center and steps from Trader Joe's, Whole Foods and so much more! Pictures are of model unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 N 21ST STREET have any available units?
230 N 21ST STREET has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 230 N 21ST STREET have?
Some of 230 N 21ST STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 N 21ST STREET currently offering any rent specials?
230 N 21ST STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 N 21ST STREET pet-friendly?
No, 230 N 21ST STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 230 N 21ST STREET offer parking?
No, 230 N 21ST STREET does not offer parking.
Does 230 N 21ST STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 230 N 21ST STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 N 21ST STREET have a pool?
No, 230 N 21ST STREET does not have a pool.
Does 230 N 21ST STREET have accessible units?
No, 230 N 21ST STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 230 N 21ST STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 N 21ST STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
