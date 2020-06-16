230 N 21ST STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities doorman elevator gym

MUST SEE 1 bedroom, 1 bath, Fantastic Apartment at 2100 Parkway Apartments. Great value and space in this amazing historic structure! Enjoy this spacious and gracious residence. All hardwood floors, high ceilings, all open living/dining space, terrific kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Washer/ Dryer in unit with central air, hardwood floors throughout. Elevator, doorman building with fitness center and steps from Trader Joe's, Whole Foods and so much more! Pictures are of model unit.