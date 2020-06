Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Well appointed 2 Bedroom/1 bath Apartment in the heart of Old City. Hardwood floors throughout. Stainless steel and black appliances. Ceramic tile in the bathroom. The apartment features many large windows for an abundance of natural light. Located at 2nd and Chestnut, you would just steps from all of the best Old City has to offer.