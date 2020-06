Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace

Beautifully updated home for rent in North Phila West. Step into an open floor plan Living area with wood flooring and decorative fireplace display. Continue on the first floor to a dining area as well as the updated kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Upstairs offers 3 spacious bedrooms and 1 full bath. Finished basement downstairs with a half bath and laundry hookup.