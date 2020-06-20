2241 TASKER STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym media room

Recently fully rennovated, this turnkey Point Breeze home is an excellent opportunity to own in one of Philly's trendiest neighbrohoods. The spacious 3 BD / 1.5 BA home opens to a big and bright open floor plan with ample living and dining space lined with oversized windows and hardwood floors throughout. Continue through to large contemporary kitchen with granite coutertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, gas stove, built-in microwave, garbage disposal, and access to a private fenced-in rear yard with plenty of space for garden plots and outdoor entertaining. Upstiars, find three well-appointed bedrooms with lots of natural light, large closets, and an upgraded full bath. Downstairs, a partially finished basement is lined with new floors, includes a washer/dryer, and offers space for a media room, home gym or office. Great location, close to Julian Abele Park, Cafe Con Chocolate Coffeehouse, Utimo Coffee, American Sardine Bar, South Philly Taproom, the YMCA, CrossFit gym and more. Conveniently close access to SEPTA lines for easy travel all around the city. Schedule your showing today!