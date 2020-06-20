All apartments in Philadelphia
2241 TASKER STREET

2241 Tasker Street · (215) 607-6007
Location

2241 Tasker Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Point Breeze

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1472 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
media room
Recently fully rennovated, this turnkey Point Breeze home is an excellent opportunity to own in one of Philly's trendiest neighbrohoods. The spacious 3 BD / 1.5 BA home opens to a big and bright open floor plan with ample living and dining space lined with oversized windows and hardwood floors throughout. Continue through to large contemporary kitchen with granite coutertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, gas stove, built-in microwave, garbage disposal, and access to a private fenced-in rear yard with plenty of space for garden plots and outdoor entertaining. Upstiars, find three well-appointed bedrooms with lots of natural light, large closets, and an upgraded full bath. Downstairs, a partially finished basement is lined with new floors, includes a washer/dryer, and offers space for a media room, home gym or office. Great location, close to Julian Abele Park, Cafe Con Chocolate Coffeehouse, Utimo Coffee, American Sardine Bar, South Philly Taproom, the YMCA, CrossFit gym and more. Conveniently close access to SEPTA lines for easy travel all around the city. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2241 TASKER STREET have any available units?
2241 TASKER STREET has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2241 TASKER STREET have?
Some of 2241 TASKER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2241 TASKER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2241 TASKER STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2241 TASKER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2241 TASKER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2241 TASKER STREET offer parking?
No, 2241 TASKER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2241 TASKER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2241 TASKER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2241 TASKER STREET have a pool?
No, 2241 TASKER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2241 TASKER STREET have accessible units?
No, 2241 TASKER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2241 TASKER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2241 TASKER STREET has units with dishwashers.
